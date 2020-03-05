Menu

Shrewsbury Town duo Shaun Whalley and Conor McAleny not yet fit to return

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shaun Whalley and Conor McAleny have both been ruled out of making their return from injury against Oxford tomorrow.

Conor McAleny has started light training after a hamstring injury (AMA)

The Shrewsbury attackers are sidelined with hamstring injuries that have kept them out for five and two weeks respectively.

McAleny, on loan from Fleetwood, has returned to light training but will not feature against the U’s, with whom he enjoyed a prolific spell.

“Shaun still hasn’t got back into training and Conor is in very light training,” said Ricketts.

“They can both run but are not ready to start, one is taking a little bit longer to come back than the other.

“Shaun’s someone who we are absolutely desperate to get back in, we don’t have big numbers up front, someone of Shaun’s pace and ability is someone we are certainly missing.”

Ricketts switched to 4-3-3 last week and Whalley and McAleny could fit into that shape.

He added: “That’s the idea, to flit between systems in games if we need to or game-to-game and really maximise what we have available in each game.”

“If you want a smaller squad and get injuries it can alter the way you need to play.”

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
