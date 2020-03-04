Advertising
Shrewsbury Town fined £4,000 for Doncaster incident
Shrewsbury Town have been hit with a £4,000 fine from the Football Association on a misconduct charge.
The FA found Town and Doncaster failed to ensure their players behaved in an orderly fashion late on in the clash at Montgomery Waters Meadow last month.
Doncaster were fined £2,500 for their part in the incident after accepting the standard penalty charge.
Town requested a paper hearing, the FA confirmed.
It is the second FA charge Shrewsbury have faced this season after being fined £3,500 for their part in a skirmish early on in the clash against Bristol Rovers in November.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment