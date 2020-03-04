Menu

Shrewsbury Town fined £4,000 for Doncaster incident

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town have been hit with a £4,000 fine from the Football Association on a misconduct charge.

Josh Laurent of Shrewsbury Town and Jacob Ramsey of Doncaster Rovers.

The FA found Town and Doncaster failed to ensure their players behaved in an orderly fashion late on in the clash at Montgomery Waters Meadow last month.

Doncaster were fined £2,500 for their part in the incident after accepting the standard penalty charge.

Town requested a paper hearing, the FA confirmed.

It is the second FA charge Shrewsbury have faced this season after being fined £3,500 for their part in a skirmish early on in the clash against Bristol Rovers in November.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town

