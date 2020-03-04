Boss Sam Ricketts admits he will learn from Shrewsbury Town's poor run

Town put to bed their winless run stretching back to December 21 with two victories in three which have shifted Shrewsbury up two places to 15th in League One.

Ricketts, in just his second season as a manager, had bemoaned fatigue in his ‘bare bones’ squad amid a wretched set of league results in January and February, where FA Cup exertions took their toll.

“We were very, very good in the first half of the year and you come through and learn from it,” said boss Ricketts, who is relishing a spell of free midweeks for extra recovery and training.

“You learn about it, what you’d do different and that’s my job – to evaluate what we’d do different if we were presented with the same situation again.

“Just (how) to try to convert more of those games into points.”

Town followed up a vital win over Doncaster by slipping to a last-minute defeat against Tranmere last week – but responded with a priceless victory at struggling Bristol Rovers.

Ricketts added: “Hopefully it gives everyone a bit of belief – and not just the players.

“The players have been superb through a difficult run of games which we’ve spoken about many times.

“They’ve never lacked focus or concentration. They’ve pretty much been in every game. We should’ve done far better in that run.

“But they’ve never stopped working or wanting to fight or grind and they’ve got their rewards.”

Ricketts has moved away from a more cautious approach in recent games, ditching his wing-backs for extra bodies in attack, and Town have created more chances.

Strikers Daniel Udoh, Callum Lang and Jason Cummings started together for the first time on Saturday.

“It just suits us a little bit at the minute, changing the shape,” said Ricketts. “We are down to the only three forwards we have fit, but they’ve earned the right and deserve the right to be in there given recent performances.

“Langy’s been superb in this run last week. Jason came on (against Tranmere) and made a very good impact so he’d fully deserved his role and so had Dan.

“We should’ve scored twos and threes and I’m sure if we keep creating the amount of chances we are then that will come.

“It’s the next step for us to evolve into. We want to improve and get better so we’re constantly working to do that.”