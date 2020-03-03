Daniel Udoh praise for Shrewsbury Town strike partners

The three forwards lined up together in Town colours for the first time at Bristol Rovers on Saturday as Sam Ricketts looked for a greater cutting edge.

And Shrewsbury continued the recent theme of creating more opportunities on goal at the struggling hosts – missing several presentable openings before Udoh struck a fine winner midway through the second half.

Udoh, praised by his manager and team-mates for his selfless style, helped lay on chances for both Cummings and Lang before his third goal of the season secured three priceless points.

“Fair play to the gaffer, Deano (Whitehead) and G (Graham Barrow) for seeing it,” Udoh said of the switch to a 4-3-3.

“In the second half against Tranmere you could tell straight away that it’s always going to work, you have three people who want to score goals.

“I know Josh (Laurent) wants to score goals but you have strikers playing and causing mayhem, it’s good for the team.

“I know it might sound a bit weird but it feels a lot easier because you know when you get the ball they are going to make forward runs.

“Edo (Dave Edwards) may not make a forward run as much as Jase is going to because he doesn’t want to be out of position. Langy the same. They’re both great players.”

Udoh, who stepped up three divisions from National League North AFC Telford United in the summer, said fans are right to demands more goals from him. He added: “Fair play for them to ask me to get more goals.

“I’m a striker and that’s what I’m on the pitch to do. I have to start putting in more goals and it’s my aim to score more goals.”