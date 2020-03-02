Verdict: Switch to three in attack helps Shrewsbury Town gives Pirates that sinking feeling

In another league clash with considerable pressure riding on it, boss Sam Ricketts named his three strikers in a starting line-up for the first time and the move paid off.

Out-of-sorts Bristol Rovers were woeful. The Pirates have just one win in 17 games in all competitions and it is quite clear why after the abject display they gave in front of their frustrated home faithful.

But Shrewsbury got the job done in a professional manner with, almost, the minimum of fuss to make it two wins from three – or two from 13, depending on how you view things – to move Ricketts’ men up two places to 15th in League One.

One of those three Salop forwards, Daniel Udoh, was the hero with a 69th-minute matchwinner fit to decide any game.

The former AFC Telford hitman arrowed a low strike into the bottom right-hand corner, directly into the only inch of the goal that big home goalkeeper Jamal Blackman could not reach.

The strike, Udoh’s third of the season and reward for his recent improvement and effective and selfless team play, owed much to brilliant build-up from recalled defender Ro-Shaun Williams – who bulldozed past a number of Rovers challenges to tee up his team-mate.

Udoh’s presence alongside Callum Lang and Jason Cummings in attack gave the hosts more to think about and, if it wasn’t for Town missing some good chances, then the scoreline would have been far more comfortable.

For Ricketts the past week, despite the late midweek debacle against Micky Mellon’s Tranmere, has to be viewed as steps in the right direction.

Advertising

Two 1-0 victories, both as priceless as they come, were deserved with the pressure ramped up on Shrews. The Tranmere contest could have gone either way and, after fighting back from a 2-0 deficit, certainly shouldn’t have been lost. But Town were naive and will learn from it.

Ricketts has won credit for switching to a back four and allowing more bodies further up the pitch to ask questions of opposition.

And he further shuffled his tactical pack at the Memorial Stadium – where changing extreme weather conditions made for a difficult spectacle – with the selection of a 4-3-3.

It was a purposeful move from the manager to allow three forwards on the pitch with the support of three midfielders behind them – although Ricketts did admit that his options were limited in forward positions as 17-year-old youth team hotshot Charlie Caton had to make up the numbers on the bench.

Advertising

Shrewsbury were much the better side without being brilliant. It took 15 minutes for either side to threaten in attack but it was the visitors who were looking more capable and they remained on top all afternoon.

But, as half-time came and went with the score locked at 0-0, it appeared it may be another case of frustration for Ricketts as his side wasted a number of gilt-edged chances to lead.

The manager would have been forgiven for wondering if it was going to be his side’s day after Udoh was denied by Blackman from a one-on-one position before Cummings, Lang and Josh Vela wasted a triple-chance leaving the manager to clasp his hands together with frustration on the sidelines.

The worrying theme continued after the break although there was a feeling that, surely, if Shrewsbury create as many openings as they did in the first half, then at least one would prove telling.

Another frustrated reaction from Ricketts came as Cummings spooned a shot high and wide while off balance, but his response quickly turned to encouragement as he roared his side on.

Ben Garner’s abject Rovers were clearly there for the taking and an inability to take maximum points would have to have gone down as a missed opportunity.

All Town keeper Max O’Leary had to do was make one save to deny defender Alfie Kilgour’s header – it was a fine stop, pawing away a top corner-bound effort.

Udoh’s winner, 21 minutes from time, was a welcome moment for a number of reasons. In the context of the game, week and season it was a massive three points. Especially so for the manager who had questions marks on him raised again after last Tuesday’s shocker.

And Udoh is such a popular match-winner. You will not find a more celebrated member of the Town squad from within the four walls of the dressing room.

His tireless running of the channels and selfless work in the opposition box could and should have helped Shrews to a couple more goals but in the end one was enough.

Udoh knows he must add more goals to his game – he is not alone in that department in this squad – but his strides forward in recent games have been striking.

It was no surprise the Town squad cheered the striker – who was playing on through a broken bone in his wrist – back in the dressing room at a damp and chilly Memorial Ground.

Salop saw the three points over the line with little fuss and now, for Ricketts and Town, it is the opportunity for sufficient recovery and training in preparation for a tricky run of fixtures including Oxford, Coventry, Blackpool, Wycombe and Sunderland – four of the top six.

No midweek games should help, with Shaun Whalley and Conor McAleny due back from hamstring injuries Salop have firepower waiting in the wings.

Fans will be glad to see the system change has reaped its rewards and are desperate for something to shout about rather than merely limping to the League One finishing line.