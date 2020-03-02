Sam Ricketts impressed by new Shrewsbury goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne

The 23-year-old former Wolves prospect, from Ludlow, was brought in on a six-month deal from the Molineux club last month – ending his 11-year association with the club.

Burgoyne joined Max O’Leary, Joe Murphy and Cameron Gregory as goalkeepers in the Town first-team squad, but is yet to feature in goal, although has been a substitute in Shrews’ last three games.

Asked if the club have been impressed, Ricketts said: “Yes, definitely.

“His attitude is spot on, he’s dedicated on and off the pitch is very good. He’s a good size and is a very good shot-stopper.

“He’s a young keeper who it just hasn’t quite happened for a couple of years for whatever reason.

“Yes (it will be difficult for him) at the minute. I think all keepers understand that. They all support each although they all train every day with only one spot available.

“They push each other and Harry’s no different joining in with Max, Murph and Cameron Gregory as well.”

Burgoyne spent six loans away from Wolves before leaving on a permanent basis last month. He had time at Lowestoft, Corby, AFC Telford, Barnet, Plymouth and Falkirk.

“He’s a young keeper who did very, very well when he broke in at Wolves a couple of years ago,” added Ricketts of Burgoyne, who was in goal as Wolves knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup at Anfield in 2017.

“It hasn’t quite worked for the last year or so. He did very well up on loan in Scotland and unfortunately got injured very early on in his loan at Plymouth a couple of years ago so wasn’t able to play.

“He’s a young player who is local, lives in Shrewsbury, and was keen to come to the club and we were keen to get him in.

“We will see if he’s a young, up-and-coming keeper who will suit the club going

forward.”