Match-winner Daniel Udoh given hero's reception by Shrewsbury Town team-mates

Striker Udoh is a hugely popular member of the Salop squad and his third goal of the season, just past the midway point of the second half at the Memorial Stadium, was enough to earn Town a priceless and deserved three points.

Boss Ricketts, whose side moved up two places to 15th in League One with a second win in three games, explained that the the former AFC Telford man’s unselfish attitude makes him a huge hit with his Shrewsbury colleagues.

“The reception he got in the dressing room after the game from all the other players probably shows exactly how highly he’s regarded,” Ricketts said.

“It’s just because of his attitude, hard work and what he brings to the team.

“He’s so unselfish, sometimes he should shoot when he passes and on Saturday he shoots and gets his goal.”

Udoh arrowed a crisp low finish from outside the box into the bottom corner to break the deadlock in a game Town dominated.

But until that point, Ricketts’ men had been guilty of passing up several presentable opportunities and it took the striker’s pinpoint strike to make the difference.

The boss added: “His attitude is superb and that’s ultimately his biggest asset.

“I’m not taking away anything from him footballing-wise but his desire to improve and work hard and his attitude every day is second to none.

“That’s why it’s so pleasing. The best thing is when you have players like that and you work with them you see the improvements in his game as quickly as we have over the course of this season.

“He’s really developing and learning and progressing all the time.”

Udoh played through a broken bone in his wrist, wearing a specially-designed cast to protect the injury.

The striker was mobbed by team-mates in front of the away fans after netting the winner.

Udoh, 23, added on the love from his fellow players: “It just shows the spirit of the team. Jason (Cummings) was the first person to come over to me and hit by hid and say ‘well done Dan’.

“Normally you get competition but everyone just wants to push on.”