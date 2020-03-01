Advertising
AFC Telford goals inspired my Shrewsbury winner at Bristol Rovers – Daniel Udoh
Daniel Udoh explained how a look back at his prolific AFC Telford United campaign last season helped him become Shrewsbury's match-winning hero at Bristol Rovers.
The 23-year-old striker revealed he was watching clips of his 26 league goals with team-mates while with former Town defender Gavin Cowan's Bucks last season.
Udoh, who fired in the game's only goal in the second half at the Memorial Stadium, noticed a number of his goals in Telford colours came via his left foot and it was through that method that the Nigerian striker did the damage at Rovers to hand Shrewsbury a crucial three points.
"It's funny because me, Josh (Laurent) and Ethan (Ebanks-Landell) were talking about goals and I was showing them clips of my goals for Telford last year," Udoh smiled.
"I was telling them I used to hit a few with my left and thought 'yes, I'll save some for today'.
"Ro (Williams) said to me before the game that he's going to score. I always say it but I thought I best not.
"He came running forward and luckily he kept running to open the space for me and I got the goal."
Udoh had been denied an early goal by Rovers keeper Jamal Blackman as Shrewsbury were wasteful with a number of decent opportunities.
The goal hero said a word of advice from fellow forward Jason Cummings, who joined Udoh in a three-pronged attack with Callum Lang, helped inspire his fiercely-struck winner.
"Jase said we should all shoot really hard and low towards the bottom corner because their keeper is too big – it defies physics for him to get down that quick!" Udoh added.
"It just shows how capable we are as a team for the gaffer to change formation, us not to have learned it for so long, and we're doing really well with it."
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment