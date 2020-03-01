AFC Telford goals inspired my Shrewsbury winner at Bristol Rovers – Daniel Udoh

The 23-year-old striker revealed he was watching clips of his 26 league goals with team-mates while with former Town defender Gavin Cowan's Bucks last season.

Udoh, who fired in the game's only goal in the second half at the Memorial Stadium, noticed a number of his goals in Telford colours came via his left foot and it was through that method that the Nigerian striker did the damage at Rovers to hand Shrewsbury a crucial three points.

"It's funny because me, Josh (Laurent) and Ethan (Ebanks-Landell) were talking about goals and I was showing them clips of my goals for Telford last year," Udoh smiled.

"I was telling them I used to hit a few with my left and thought 'yes, I'll save some for today'.

"Ro (Williams) said to me before the game that he's going to score. I always say it but I thought I best not.

"He came running forward and luckily he kept running to open the space for me and I got the goal."

Udoh had been denied an early goal by Rovers keeper Jamal Blackman as Shrewsbury were wasteful with a number of decent opportunities.

The goal hero said a word of advice from fellow forward Jason Cummings, who joined Udoh in a three-pronged attack with Callum Lang, helped inspire his fiercely-struck winner.

"Jase said we should all shoot really hard and low towards the bottom corner because their keeper is too big – it defies physics for him to get down that quick!" Udoh added.

"It just shows how capable we are as a team for the gaffer to change formation, us not to have learned it for so long, and we're doing really well with it."