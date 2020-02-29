Sam Ricketts: We’re all united at Shrewsbury Town

Town enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Doncaster last weekend after difficult run of 10 league games without a win but backed it up with a dramatic late home defeat to struggling Tranmere.

Supporters have been frustrated with recent results with pressure growing in the stands.

But Ricketts says the club remains together, but reiterated his long-term goal of success at Montgomery Waters Meadow will take time.

Asked if he believes the hierarchy remain behind the boss, Ricketts replied: "Yes, the club are very united.

"I love what we do. The immediate goal is obviously winning every Saturday but the long-term goal is trying to build a foundation for continued success to take the club forward and how do we take that next step to be a team that can punch well above its weight.

"It's certainly possible but it takes time and it takes planning and that's what I enjoy doing.

"I'm very, very clear on doing it, it's just a question of time to get it in place."

Town go to Bristol Rovers today with the hosts struggling for form under new boss Ben Garner, they have won just once in 16.

Advertising

But Ricketts knows Shrews' form of one win in 12 league games must be improved on, although he maintains that contributing factors are his team's busy schedule, packed with FA Cup replays, since the turn of the year.

Injuries have taken their toll at the Meadow, leaving Ricketts' squad stretched.

He added: "The big one is we can understand why. You look at the first half of the season and performances were very good.

"And even in that spell where we haven't picked up the points we still had some of the best performances of the season – Bristol (City) home and away and Liverpool at home.

Advertising

"We've got beat in a couple of games we shouldn't have. We've drew games we shouldn't have drawn.

"Without that run, if you take out a couple of midweek games or the FA Cup run – whichever way you want to look at it – I guarantee we'd have eight, nine or 10 more points in the league.

"That's the understanding of the situation. We've gone ahead in games in that period and not one whereas earlier in the season every time we went ahead we won the game.

"Mental fatigue and physical fatigue takes its toll. Maybe just lacking that edge has meant we haven't got as many three points as we should have."