Callum Lang desperate to show his value to Shrewsbury Town
Striker Callum Lang is desperate to make up for lost time and prove his ability to Shrewsbury Town fans after a nightmare injury spell.
The on-loan Wigan hotshot broke his metatarsal at Tranmere in October and was out for three months.
Lang, 21, admitted the first major injury of his young career was a big setback on what he hoped would prove a prolific loan stint at Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury.
“It was a massive blow,” Lang said of his broken foot.
“At first I took it well but when you have to watch from the sidelines it’s hard.
“I came on loan because I wanted to play every week. The last time I didn’t play every weekend I must have been...God knows how old.
“My mum and my whole family have been fed up with me the last few months, now I can try to be positive and keep picking up my performances and hopefully show everyone here what I can do.
“I haven’t been able to do that as much so I just want to have a really positive end of the season. I’m looking forward to how it will end.
“It will probably end a bit too short for me but hopefully we can push on.”
Lang signed a new three-year deal at his parent Latics before joining Town on loan. He previously enjoyed goal-laden loans at Morecambe and Oldham in League Two.
“On a personal level my performances are getting back to how they should be and how they used to be,” he said.
“I came here and was buzzing. I loved my first few games and got off to a good start and was looking forward to the season.
“I got that injury against Tranmere and was gutted about it. I wanted to stay around the lads every day. The fans were so positive with me, I had a lot of messages won Twitter and Instagram when I was injured and it helped me out a lot.
“I wanted to be back earlier than I was and it was frustrating when you get back on the pitch, you’re not your usual self after being out four months.”
Lang added: “While I was injured Gregg (Jones, sports therapist) and Beechy (Jordan Beech, physio) were great with me, a real help and I can’t thank them enough. Injuries like this can go on a lot longer than they have.
“I’m back to my usual self now and I thank them for that and hopefully now I can have a positive end to the season. I want to give everyone everything I can.”
