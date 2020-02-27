Bernard McNally column: Last-gasp Tranmere defeat raises questions for Sam Ricketts

We’re going into a big game there against a struggling rival, they should have known how it would be. Instead we find ourselves 2-0 down in 15 minutes.

It was an absolute nightmare from Sam’s point of view. Lots of things will be going through his head about it.

Are the players individually up for it? Can they work collectively as a team?

To get back to 2-2 and then lose it would have been so disheartening for him. Anyone who has played football, even on Sunday league pitches, would feel awful after that.

We said before Doncaster that four points from the two home games would be a good return but to lose it in that manner on Tuesday, having fought back from 2-0 down, is a real kick in the teeth for everybody.

In fairness to Sam, he was strong and thought before Doncaster that he had to make a change and went with a back four.

That shows he is listening and making a decision based on what he’s seeing out there. I liked the 4-2-3-1.

It was the pleasing point for me on Saturday. I thought we looked quite strong and Daniel Udoh did well, holding the ball up nice and strong. He just needs to find the net.

After 11 without a win, you can understand why it meant so much to Tranmere and Micky Mellon and Mike Jackson.

The defeat puts pressure on Sam, he’d be the first to admit that. He’s not daft.

We need a positive response this weekend. We need some continuity and consistency.

In football you simply have to pick yourself up and start again and find positives points from these two games.

Bristol Rovers have struggled since Graham Coughlan left and Saturday’s trip looks like a decent chance for three points on the road.

This isn’t a trip to one of the form guys, like Portsmouth recently, so there’s room for quiet optimism.

We’ve got to start shutting up shop, not conceding in 15 minutes – that is such a poor start especially at home.

Earlier this season we were singing the praises of the Shrewsbury defence and how good they are.

Suddenly it’s really evaporated. We’ve gone from being the doormen to opening up the door for so many people.

That needs to be addressed. We need to start shutting up shop.

I know Callum Lang may want to play as a centre-forward, but I think he’s done extremely well down the flanks in these two games.

He adds a lot of work-rate and chalked up a goal and assist. His goal on Tuesday would’ve been a confidence-builder.

He certainly works his socks off with a never-say-die attitude, I’m sure that’s an attribute Sam really likes. You have to keep working like that.