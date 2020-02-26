Menu

Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers charged by FA after incident

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers have been charged by the FA for failing to behave in an orderly fashion in last Saturday's League One clash.

Dave Edwards and Omar Beckles celebrate the former's late Shrewsbury winner against Doncaster but both clubs have been charged for failing to behave in an orderly manner (AMA)

The clubs could face potential fines and have until Friday to respond to the alleged incident in the closing stages of the game, which Sam Ricketts' Shrewsbury edged 1-0 through Dave Edwards' late goal.

The incident is believed to have taken place down Town's left flank, in front of blocks 18 and 19, where several players were involved in a skirmish. It is in breach of the FA's rule E20.

Town and Bristol Rovers were fined £3,500 in December for failing to control their players in an incident early on in the dramatic 4-3 Montgomery Waters Meadow defeat against the Gas.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
@lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

