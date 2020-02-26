Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers charged by FA after incident

The clubs could face potential fines and have until Friday to respond to the alleged incident in the closing stages of the game, which Sam Ricketts' Shrewsbury edged 1-0 through Dave Edwards' late goal.

The incident is believed to have taken place down Town's left flank, in front of blocks 18 and 19, where several players were involved in a skirmish. It is in breach of the FA's rule E20.

Town and Bristol Rovers were fined £3,500 in December for failing to control their players in an incident early on in the dramatic 4-3 Montgomery Waters Meadow defeat against the Gas.