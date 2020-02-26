Josh Laurent future may be ‘out of Shrewsbury Town’s hands’

The midfielder, whose contract is up at the end of the season, was the subject of interest from several Championship clubs in January although it is understood Town did not receive an official offer for the former Wigan man.

Reading, Stoke, Cardiff and Middlesbrough are all admirers of Laurent, 24, who shone in Town’s 2-2 FA Cup draw against Liverpool and has four goals this season.

Town boss Sam Ricketts said: “We’re still talking and we’re very, very open with Josh.

“We have a really good relationship with him so we’re very clear with him and his family.

“He has to continue playing well for him and the club and the future will take of itself. We’d obviously like him to stay but some things are out of our control – but we’ll do everything we can to keep him here.”

Laurent has made 90 appearances in his season-and-a-half with Shrewsbury and scored eight goals.

Also out of contract this summer are goalkeepers Joe Murphy and Harry Burgoyne, Omar Beckles, Brad Walker and Romain Vincelot, alongside youngsters Cameron Gregory, Lifumpa Mwandwe and Ryan Barnett.