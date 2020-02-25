Menu

Advertising

Sam Ricketts is perturbed by Shrewsbury Town injuries

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Sam Ricketts is worried by a lack of attacking options as his bare bones Shrewsbury squad prepare for battle tonight.

Shrewsbury loanee Conor McAleny is out with a hamstring injury (AMA)

Town face League One strugglers Tranmere with loan attacker Conor McAleny the latest unavailable to the boss with a hamstring injury.

He joins Shaun Whalley and Ollie Norburn on the sidelines, while skipper Dave Edwards – hero of Saturday’s vital win over Doncaster – has an ankle injury and is doubtful.

Ricketts said: “We just haven’t got anyone. We haven’t got any forwards.

“(Cummings) is somebody who obviously is available but in terms of the (Doncaster) game Conor, Dave Edwards is taking out two attack-minded players.

“You want to keep the pressure on (them). Keep our momentum going.

“It’s not imperative to win but it’d be very nice and set us up for the weekend again.

“We are down to the real bare bones, we’re not going in with a huge number of players and options.”

Jason Cummings is likely to return to the side alongside Daniel Udoh and Callum Lang.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News