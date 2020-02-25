Sam Ricketts is perturbed by Shrewsbury Town injuries

Town face League One strugglers Tranmere with loan attacker Conor McAleny the latest unavailable to the boss with a hamstring injury.

He joins Shaun Whalley and Ollie Norburn on the sidelines, while skipper Dave Edwards – hero of Saturday’s vital win over Doncaster – has an ankle injury and is doubtful.

Ricketts said: “We just haven’t got anyone. We haven’t got any forwards.

“(Cummings) is somebody who obviously is available but in terms of the (Doncaster) game Conor, Dave Edwards is taking out two attack-minded players.

“You want to keep the pressure on (them). Keep our momentum going.

“It’s not imperative to win but it’d be very nice and set us up for the weekend again.

“We are down to the real bare bones, we’re not going in with a huge number of players and options.”

Jason Cummings is likely to return to the side alongside Daniel Udoh and Callum Lang.