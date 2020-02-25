Omar Beckles: The Shrewsbury Town team is united

Town players closed ranks behind boss Sam Ricketts by celebrating with the manager after Dave Edwards’ crucial goal defeated Doncaster on Saturday.

Ricketts’ men have a huge opportunity to make it six points from six as Micky Mellon’s struggling side come to Shrewsbury tonight in their former boss’s first league game at his old stomping ground.

And utility man Beckles, deployed at left-back as Ricketts changed to a back four last weekend, insists there is no division in the camp after the club’s poor run of form in League One.

Beckles said: “It meant a lot to us because we want to be climbing up the table. What we need is that togetherness in times like this.

“The last thing we need is any form of division, any ‘it’s all about me’ or blaming or pointing fingers. That’s not what we’re about.

“As players, through our celebration, I think we’re showing that we’re together as a squad, people on the bench and staff, we’re together and that’s all that matters.

“We’re over-analysed so that expression through our celebration is to let everyone else know, because a lot of people are looking in from the outside, we are together.”

Ricketts said: “That (celebration) comes from the players and shows the unity at the club. We’re very, very tight. There are no cliques or egos and that’s important.”

Out-of-sorts Tranmere sit 21st in League One and are without a win in 11 league games.

Scans have revealed no fracture to Dave Edwards’ ankle and the skipper could feature tonight, but Conor McAleny (hamstring) is out, while Shaun Whalley (hamstring) is not ready for a return.