Verdict: Shrewsbury Town head boy Dave Edwards leads the way for vital win

There is no doubt that the pressure of a 10-game winless run was affecting Shrewsbury players’ confidence and increasing on the Town boss.

And it was fitting for hometown hero Dave Edwards to be the difference maker with a crunch clash on a knife-edge.

Town’s captain fantastic stooped to head in Callum Lang’s cross inside the final quarter of an hour and celebrated like a fledgling teenager scoring the first goal of his career – sharing the emotions of Town fans everywhere.

The victory does not solve all of Ricketts’ and Shrews’ problems, with a big game against strugglers Tranmere, managed by Micky Mellon, tomorrow evening. But the three points feel like a step in the right direction and show critics there is still fight left in the ranks.

But concerns for Ricketts still loom. Lively attacker Conor McAleny’s hamstring problem is less than ideal, but it appears at least that Dave Edwards’ ankle injury is not as bad as feared.

They add to Shaun Whalley’s muscle issue, which rules him out of at least tomorrow night, and the big blow of Ollie Norburn’s season-ending knee surgery.

He may be relatively short on numbers, but Ricketts will know that the narrow victory over Rovers – who were unable to call on Town old-boy Fejiri Okenabirhie owing to suspension – will be massive for the confidence inside his Shrewsbury dressing room.

If nothing else, Town managed to dig themselves out of the 64-day winless league rut and push the monkey off their back, while showing the togetherness and unity within the squad and staff in gleeful celebration.

Advertising

Ricketts’ boisterous exchange with the vocal South Stand at full-time showed supporters backing their manager and came as a stark contrast to the scenes during the Accrington defeat 11 days earlier.

A significant talking point amid Shrews’ success, and some would argue the catalyst for the victory, was the manager’s decision to scrap his back three/back five.

The formation has been Ricketts’ go-to set-up this season but, particularly since the blow of losing Ryan Giles, it has become problematic for Town, at times leaving them bottom heavy defensively, with defensive-minded wing-backs failing to offer the required thrust going in the other direction.

Supporters have long since called for a switch to a back four and it was a big call from the manager to go against the system he had drilled his players into this season.

Advertising

Shrewsbury looked refined, refreshed and reinvigorated. It was just the second time in 2020 they had been awarded a free midweek of training going into a match – Liverpool 2-2 was the first – and it told.

But the switch in system undoubtedly paid dividends. Town’s midfield and forward trio proved too much for Doncaster to cope with, certainly in the visitors’ own third, where they were caught by the energetic press time and time again.

At times Darren Moore’s men, renowned for their attractive football, were able to play through Ricketts’ ranks, but Shrewsbury were strong and organised – for the most part – at the back and goalkeeper Max O’Leary was on song.

Ricketts revealed afterwards just how much time he had spent with his squad working on the new system. Town had not started a game with four at the back since last season and it takes some work to instil a brand new formula.

But the long hours paid off. Fans have been craving a ‘plan B’ for when the wing-back system was proving ineffective.

And now Town have another new shape at their disposal, a switch at the back that sacrifices one defensive body and allows Town to be more front-footed at the other end of the pitch.

It is ironic that, one defender down, Town also secured their first clean sheet since that previous victory – at Blackpool in December.

Surely the boss will continue with the shape for Tranmere’s visit tomorrow. Mellon’s men are 11 without a win and in all sorts of trouble. Injuries may dictate Ricketts’ selection, but Sean Goss and Jason Cummings will be ready to take their chance with Edwards and McAleny potentially missing.

Ricketts made another big call as he handed midfielder Josh Vela a much-anticipated debut.

The ex-Bolton man joined from Hibernian in January, but a quad muscle injury prevented his Salop bow until Saturday.

Given the powerful midfielder had not played since early November, he caught the eye with a busy display both with and without the ball and his set-pieces – given the extremely blustery conditions – did the damage.

The Shrews boss sees Vela as a coup for Town and a big player moving forward.

Ricketts said Saturday was merely ‘scratching the surface’ of what Vela could offer.

Edwards gave a captain’s performance from the off, setting the tone with storming challenges, he really led his team out of the mire and a first league goal since returning some 13 months ago was worth the wait and could hardly have been more important.

Hopefully his ankle injury does not appear to be anything more than a bad cut and not a long-term worry.

Town forward Lang, playing out on the right, was immense. He had boundless energy up and down the flank but he showed his supreme technical ability time and time again. If team-mate had more composure he would’ve registered more assists. He is a rough diamond with a lot in the locker ready to be polished.

For Ricketts, the win is a priceless one. The drought was proving a concern but fears have been eased somewhat. Now to show the victory can prove a catalyst for things to come.