Sam Ricketts: Long hours put in to prepare for Shrewsbury Town tactical switch

Captain Dave Edwards stooped to head in the late winner as Town edged out Doncaster to register their first League One win for more than two months.

The priceless victory came as boss Ricketts switched from his defensive wing-back system to a back four – a formation Town have not started with since last season.

Ricketts, whose side welcome former boss Micky Mellon’s Tranmere tomorrow night, said losing the attacking impetus of Wolves loanee Ryan Giles had been one reason behind the switch. “It took a lot, basically it was all we worked on all week, to drill the players into this and how we wanted to play,” said Ricketts, whose side remain 17th but put further distance between themselves and Tranmere in 21st.

“It was through circumstances really, we lost Ryan Giles and he was a big threat for us from a wing-back position.

“With a slightly different change of personnel and a huge run of games meant the games weren’t quite as they were earlier on in the season.

“We just had to make a little tactical switch.”

The important victory eased pressure growing on the Town boss after a frustrating run of results had seen Shrews pick up just four points from 30 available amid an FA Cup run.

The boss said flexibility is an important factor in any side, but Town’s principles remain the same.

Advertising

“Ultimately as a side you want to be flexible,” he added. “You have to pick a way of playing for the players you’ve got available.

“That changes again tomorrow night, so we have to be flexible in what we’re trying to do and keep our core beliefs and principles of play.

“You can have the same principles whether you play 4-4-2, 3-5-2 or whichever formation.

Advertising

“We have to remain like that. We worked hard at trying to be positive and play forward more. We all watch the games and see what could improve us.”

Town were left concerned after goalscoring hero Edwards limped off and was sent to hospital with an ankle injury but the midfielder tweeted that the problem was nothing more than a deep cut.

Attacker Conor McAleny also limped off with a hamstring injury and will almost certainly miss tomorrow’s clash, while Shaun Whalley is not ready to return.