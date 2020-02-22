Sam Ricketts grateful for Shrewsbury Town fans' support

Captain Dave Edwards headed the game's only goal 14 minutes from time to huge relief to all around Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Boss Ricketts, for whom his side claimed three points for the first time in 2020 and 64 days since their last, revealed he had received cards and letters from supporters in the build-up to the crunch home clash with Rovers.

And, with pressure growing after Town had slipped to 17th in League One, a united front was portrayed in celebration after Edwards' late winner and at full-time.

Ricketts said: "We're all involved in football to win games. The staff and players all fully know where we are and what we're trying to do.

"The supporters are as well, I've had some great messages from supporters this week. Cards and messages writing in wishing us well and giving us their full backing.

"That's what it's about, I appreciate that and everyone's support.

"We want to win every game we go into. To get some cards with understanding and wishing us well, to have their full support is superb as with the support at the end of the game. It has been superb this season.

"We have to continue that and keep on this journey. We win today but we're still in the baby stages of what we're trying to do."

Edwards headed in from the impressive Callum Lang's cross to seal the points. Conor McAleny had tested Rovers keeper Seny Dieng with a fierce strike just before as Town edged general play.

But Doncaster were also a threat. Jacob Ramsey struck the post from distance and Max O'Leary was at his best to deny Ben Whiteman's curler from distance and Cameron John's one-on-one opportunity to equalise late on.

Josh Vela, the midfielder signed from Hibernian in January, impressed on his Shrewsbury debut.

Ricketts added: "We had a week to work and try to get ready for the game and the players showed the same grit and determination they've shown through this really rough run and today they got their rewards for it.

"We're a good side. We just went through a sticky patch where we couldn't get the results that we wanted.

"The performances were OK, we just couldn't get that little edge to our game and today we fought and pushed a decent side.

"The majority of the game was played in their half and eventually pressure told.

"A great little bit of quick-thinking originally from the throw-in and then quick feet from Langy and a great cross for Dave Edwards' header at the back post.

"We tried to move him a little bit higher and it was great for him getting in to score the goal."

The afternoon wasn't all rosy for goal hero Edwards, who netted in the league for the first time since his hometown return 13 months ago.

Ricketts revealed the captain was sent to hospital after trudging off late on with an ankle while McAleny has injured his hamstring.

Ricketts, who has Ollie Norburn out for the season and no Shaun Whalley for the foreseeable future, faces selection issues for Tuesday's big visit of Micky Mellon's struggling Tranmere.

"My big worry now is what we're going to do on Tuesday," the boss added.

"I've got virtually no players, Dave Edwards has gone to hospital, Conor McAleny has nicked his hamstring. If you've got your boots can you play up front?

"Dave got caught on the far side there and his ankle and it's ballooned up. We're really light on numbers.

"I'm looking around and what forwards have we got? Real limited numbers to come on and influence the game with fresh legs.

"We're a very tight ship and a small ship. When we do get a couple of injuries we're scratching around for who can play on Tuesday."