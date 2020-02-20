Shrewsbury skipper Ollie Norburn vows to come back stronger after knee surgery brings season to an end

The Shrewsbury skipper will play no further part this season for Sam Ricketts' side as they aim to improve their standing in League One.

Midfielder Norburn limped out early on in last month's 2-2 FA Cup draw against Liverpool at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Norburn's start to the current season was delayed owing to a knee injury picked up in the pre-season training camp in Portugal last July. The midfielder made his first appearance this term in mid-September.

He will be a cast for six weeks before starting gym work in his rehabilitation and should be OK to team up with Shrewsbury for pre-season training later this year.

"I am gutted that my season is over. I have to just keep positive and think positive. I will be doing everything I can to come back as strong and as fit as possible," said Norburn after Arthroscopic Keyhole surgery.

"I was injured at the start of the season and missed some games, so I know what to expect.

"This is probably the longest injury I’ve had so it will be a test. I have to get in the gym and work hard to get back fitter and stronger than I’ve ever been.

“I will be supporting the lads and the management team from the side-lines and I am sure we will go on a run and win some games. The squad is good enough and we know we can do better."