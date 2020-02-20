Bernard McNally: These two home games are so crucial for Shrewsbury

This is a momentous week for us. We’ve got to stop the rot and get a win.

The longer it goes on, the worse it becomes. You get into the habit of losing and not winning.

We just want to see something positive happen for Sam and the team.

You just hope he will have enough time to turn it around.

Look at Tuesday’s visitors Tranmere, Micky Mellon’s under tremendous pressure himself.

What is certain is after 10 without a win we must pick up two good results against Doncaster and then Mellon’s men a few days later.

But the win is really all that matters in this business. Whatever level you manage or coach, you soon find out that it’s all about results.

Everybody was hoping we’d go down to Portsmouth with no expectations and we’d pull something out the hat but it wasn’t to be.

There was a deflation after Pompey’s first goal and that’s probably expected and just human nature.

The mindset of ‘oh here we go again’. That’s the difficulty. To try to pick yourself up and change the mindset.

Our run is very poor – we have to face that. The difficulty is the mindset.

Trying to get into our players and tell them we can get out of it. At the end of the day Sam knows it’s only him and the players that can get themselves out of the rut.

I think Sam will be saying to the players ‘this is not for the faint of heart. You’ve got to be brave, let me know if you have any doubts because I need players who will go out and perform’.

I couldn’t believe Fejiri Okenabirhie got sent off for Doncaster last weekend. I always think of Tom Bradshaw going away and scoring goals.

Usually they come back and score the winner. So that’s a good omen.

Big Dave (Darren Moore) at Doncaster is a smashing fellow but he’ll be smelling blood. He won’t be coming here feeling sorry for us.

The Ollie Norburn injury news is a real blow.

You need somebody on the pitch who can put themselves about, he can certainly tackle and has an aggressive side as well as being able to pass the ball.

When players like that are missing, there’s a void.

I know we’ve got to look forward but something I’ve heard Town fans frustrated with is why are we looking so far into the future?

The immediate short term is the priority at any club. Talk about the future behind the scenes but fans want to know you’re doing things for the immediate.

There’s a frustration when a new signing, someone like Josh Vela, can’t play through an injury. We’ve needed someone.

Sam will be more frustrated than anyone but we really need something to go our way.

Some clubs make sweeping changes as statements but the good thing about Shrewsbury is we give people as much time as possible.