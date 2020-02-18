Injuries are no excuse for Shrewsbury Town winless run – Sean Goss

The midfielder, who is playing through a hamstring injury in Sam Ricketts’ patched-up Town midfield, is not accepting a lack of options as reason behind the drought.

Captain Ollie Norburn has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after knee surgery while Brad Walker (hamstring) and Romain Vincelot (hip) are sidelined.

Dave Edwards spent much of the second half limping at Portsmouth on Saturday and new signing Josh Vela is being eased in. Josh Laurent has been nursing a groin complaint in recent games.

But Goss maintains Shrewsbury’s players are not interested in blaming the near-two month winless run on the busy treatment room. “We don’t want to use that as an excuse,” said Goss, who impressed at Fratton Park.

“There’s a lot of games for everyone. We’ve had replays and stuff like that but we’re not using that as an excuse.

“Every time we go out there we are trying to win. I think we’ll benefit from this free week and hopefully we’ll be refreshed and ready to go on Saturday.

“The main thing is we are all sticking together but we all know we should be doing better than what we are.

“No-one is pointing fingers at each other, that’s the main thing, we’re all keeping together to turn it around.

“The fans have been brilliant and stuck with us. We’re always so grateful when they do come and support us. They deserve a win sooner rather than later.”

The 24-year-old summer signing made his first league start in more than a month against Pompey. After scoring in the first FA Cup third-round tie at Bristol City, Goss started both meetings with Liverpool.

“I have been (playing through a knock) to be fair,” he added.

“It was my hamstring but I want to be involved every game I can if I’ve got a knock or not.

“It was OK on Saturday. It’s probably the best it’s felt for a few weeks. I just want to be involved.

“It’s tough when you’ve got a knock but I want to be playing.

“I felt like I did OK. I enjoyed being back out there and tried getting on the ball, putting in a few set-pieces, personally I was happy to get 90 minutes and hopefully I can go on a little run between now and the end of the season.”

The midfielder added: “We just need to stay together. We have showed positive signs. It’s turning these half-chances into goals.

“Goals change games. Portsmouth got the first goal and it’s always an uphill battle from there.”