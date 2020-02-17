Verdict: Shrewsbury Town need a win to clear circling storm clouds

The hosts have a winning momentum and Sam Ricketts’ men can barely recall their last league victory, now getting on for two months ago.

As sure as Storm Dennis was to wreak havoc at Fratton Park, the first goal was always going to be key.

And it might have gone to Shrewsbury but for a lack of composure in the final third – the story of their season.

For Salop it is now no League One wins in 10 games. An alarming run from which just four points have been taken.

Ricketts said afterwards he understands why it is happening, and points mainly towards fitness and tiredness after a busy period where his relatively small squad has struggled to cope with a handful of injuries.

But Pompey, who made it 10 wins from 11, are storming up the League One table while Town’s problems are more than a storm in a teacup.

As has happened recently, Ricketts’ team were unable to recover from what appears the terminal blow of falling a goal behind.

After Shrews had defended much more like their old selves in extremely testing conditions, it was a frustrating byline cross and simple far post header than undid them.

The post mortem had white and purple shirts staring at each other, asking who was at fault, but there felt like a resignation as the hosts celebrated in front of their gleeful sold-out home support.

The struggle for goals this season means that, with a deficit of even one, Town struggle to see themselves coming back.

It was effectively over as a contest before Pompey’s expensive sub John Marquis made it two inside the final 10 minutes. Town had barely managed a response after going behind – Omar Beckles’ shot from outside the box aside.

Shrewsbury as a club are thinking long-term with Ricketts at the helm and that is no bad thing. It is important to have strategies in place rather than living on a week-by-week basis.

But that should not paper over what is happening in the here and now. Results in the ‘short term’ are what managers stand and fall by and the Town boss will know the current run is not passable.

Ricketts has put real emphasis on this coming week where, for just the second time this year due to FA Cup replays and rescheduled games, Shrewsbury are able to put in the hard yards in training at Sundorne.

That leads into a mammoth Montgomery Waters Meadow double-header against Doncaster and Tranmere. It will be inexcusable if Town come out of those home matches having extended their unwanted run to a damning dozen.

Town looked tired and jaded physically and mentally. Their first hour at Fratton Park, with the adrenaline of the big occasion given the large crowd, helped them compete with Kenny Jackett’s in-form hosts, but there is a confidence issue that only wins will ease.

That the Shrews chief insists he knows what is behind his side’s struggles will give him belief he can lead them out the other side but there is no doubt that pressure, certainly from supporters, is circling like recent storms.

There are no signs that is shared by the club but there will unquestionably be disappointment at the current plight given that, not so long ago before the joys of some memorable Cup successes, Shrews were looking at the very real prospect of pushing into the top half.

Bury, Bolton, Southend and Tranmere’s woes mean relegation worries are highly unlikely – but the run has been relegation form and can’t be masked.

Angry supporters’ responses at the Meadow last Tuesday after the miserable defeat sent a message that a number had had enough.

The home crowd may showcase their frustration again this weekend if Town are off the pace.

The first hour at Portsmouth was as good as Town have played in League One for a while and they must grasp that encouragement if there is to be light at the end of this tunnel.

That the manager has been unfortunate with midfield injuries is unfortunate. But the bottom line will continue to be a failure at putting the ball in the net.

That Ricketts may be able to call on Shaun Whalley, Brad Walker and Josh Vela for the visit of Doncaster proves timely.

That Fejiri Okenabirhie will miss his Meadow return after a red card in the defeat against Gillingham on Saturday is a strange quirk of fate – and one Town won’t mind at that.

Ricketts and his squad must put their heads together this week and discuss what is needed to put things right starting from Saturday.

Goss, Conor McAleny and Daniel Udoh were bright sparks from the trip to Hampshire where gale-force winds and sideways rain could have quite easily damaged the spectacle, but a decent game broke out.

Deep-lying midfielder Goss was as effective as he has been in months, McAleny buzzes around and is direct and not afraid at shooting while others are – but Udoh has been the real emergence.

His ability to play the lone forward role, occupy and beat defenders is a bonus. Now for the hard bit of finding the net.

Town were better defensively, certainly until conceding the first, than they have been of late. But like wins, clean sheets have long since dried up. December 21 was the last for both.

Ricketts must dig deep in this huge test in his fledgling managerial career and show there is a way out of the impending hole that threatens to swallow Shrewsbury.