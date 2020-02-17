Sam Ricketts sees the Shrewsbury positives

Struggling Salop put in an improved performance at Fratton Park, where it took two goals in the final 26 minutes for the in-form hosts to seal the points.

Ricketts, who insists his side will benefit from a rare free week to recover and train for a crucial home double-header, feels Town looked closer to the side that pushed close to a top six position before Christmas.

Pompey strike duo Ellis Harrison and John Marquis downed Shrews, who had Conor McAleny twice test keeper Alex Bass, while Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Omar Beckles sent chances off target.

“We haven’t become a bad team overnight. There’s just been a culmination of everything coming at the same time for us,” Ricketts said.

“A big run of games, FA Cup games and injuries going against us. We’re just in that little period at the moment where you can still see there is a real good base to the side.

“I thought Saturday was a really good step in the right direction. There were some really good performances, we just have to keep going.”

An away following of 319 backed Town in the monsoon-like Storm Dennis conditions in Hampshire and the result saw Shrewsbury end the day in 17th spot.

The manager added: “We spoke after the game and there were lots of positives.

“There is still a real drive and determination to get those points we want to get.

“Performance levels have been generally good enough in this run but we haven’t had the win that we deserve.

“We need to look at a few little key areas of the game but the main thing is one – having a rest and two – get injuries back.”