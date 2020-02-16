We're not going down easily, vows frustrated Shrewsbury midfielder Sean Goss

Goss was one of a handful of players to catch the eye in defeat at Portsmouth, where Sam Ricketts' side made it double figures for games without a League One victory.

The midfielder rued the simplistic nature of Pompey's opener just after an hour after the visitors had worked so hard to keep the in-form hosts at bay.

"It's just so frustrating. I thought in the first half we were solid and catching them on the break," said Goss, who started in the league for the first time since January 7.

"We had a few chances from set-pieces as well. All the lads are really frustrated. Especially after the first hour I thought we deserved more.

"We're frustrated that we just couldn't get the first goal and in the end it's cost us.

"We work so hard to keep it tight for an hour and then from one cross we're chasing the game. We need to cut that out.

"We need to get that first goal, even if it's a lucky bounce, but it's not going for us at the minute."

He added: "We're a tight group of lads, the spirit's good. We're not going down easy, we're sticking together as a team and squad."

"We just need that bit of luck for one or two to go our way then I'm sure this will be history.

"You've got to be prepared for anything in football. You can turn it around and go 10 wins on the spin.

"We're all working hard to try to turn it around as soon as possible."