Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury looked 'more like their old selves' against Portsmouth

Salop have now gone 10 league matches since winning at Blackpool before Christmas with six defeats leaving them in 17th.

Second-half goals from forward duo Ellis Harrison and John Marquis handed Kenny Jackett's hosts the points at a blustery Fratton Park.

But Shrewsbury performed well for the first hour and were in the game at 0-0 having caused their in-form hosts, now with 10 wins from 11, problems.

Ricketts felt there was very little to pick between the two sides. He said: "I thought the performance was good actually.

"I asked the players for a lot today and for the vast majority of the game they gave it.

"I think the first goal goes on and wins the game, we had opportunities to get that first goal but didn't and Portsmouth did.

"They're a side pushing right at the top of the table and the difference (between the teams) was only a small amount, I have to say."

Conor McAleny tested Pompey keeper Alex Bass and Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Omar Beckles had presentable chances.

Ricketts added: "We had some really good opportunities to get that goal but my frustration again is that we haven't hit the target on those instances.

"Either balls flashing across, or free-kicks or chances. I remember Omar and Ethan putting one over, Kayne (Ramsay) whizzing one across, Gossy's free-kick.

"We came here today and were far more like ourselves of six weeks ago pre-Christmas and this hectic run.

"We were more impressive in our defending, more compact as a team and we looked like a good side again."

Ricketts argued that his busy Town side, who have had just one free midweek in 2020 - the build-up to hosting Liverpool - so far, are badly feeling the physical effects of a testing period.

The boss said that the upcoming free week of training and recuperation will help his depleted side going into massive back-to-back Montgomery Waters Meadow clashes against Doncaster and Tranmere.

Ricketts added: "No-one's happy with the way results are going but you have to look at why. It's a busy period and we've got a number of injuries.

"Dave Edwards is playing today and limping for the last 40 minutes because he's pushing his body, we don't have any other midfielders fit.

"Ollie Norburn is injured, Josh Vela, Shaun Whalley, Brad Walker. We don't have the resources at the minute.

"No-one's happy losing games and not getting the results we had in the first half of the year but there are reasons behind it.

"The team haven't become bad overnight, we can see that today, we pushed a team all the way and have to keep going.

"We'll get injuries back and a rest, we lost players in January and that's where we are. The signs from players are good and there's still a very good base of a side.

"I said that at the beginning of the season we still have to get better and that's certainly still the case.

"We haven't had that edge to win a couple of games. If we hadn't had the FA Cup I guarantee we'd have seven or eight more points.

"We've had injuries on the back of that. I can understand the run and why which is the biggest thing.

"We've not come here and not got a shot off or been battered, we've had 11 shots as an away side which is good. We have to start putting one in the net."