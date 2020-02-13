Sam Ricketts has long-term vision for Shrewsbury

Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley increased the pressure on the boss, with fans making their frustration clear.

And while Ricketts accepts the atmosphere makes it difficult, he does not think it had an impact on the players.

“I share the disappointment. I want to win and not lose,” he said. “Football’s an industry that changes so quickly.

“You have to remain thinking about the long term, the work going on here is not all just for now.

“We’ve built a side which has improved us. Has it improved us so we’re in the top half? No, we haven’t been able to do the final bits yet to the side.

“But as a unit and a group of players we’re very united, we know what’s going on. Does it (the atmosphere) make it easy for them? No. But I didn’t see any players not giving their all right until the very last whistle. We were pushing right until the end.

“The results aren’t a million miles away, although it looks like it at the minute. We’re not coming off only having three or four shots. We had 20, 17 before that and 15 before that.”