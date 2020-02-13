Dave Edwards wants to see character at Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts’ men head to in-form Portsmouth on Saturday having not won in League One this year and on the back of Tuesday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley.

Edwards, who featured alongside boss Ricketts for Pompey chief Kenny Jackett at Wolves, is likely to continue with the captain’s armband in midfield and admitted the dressing room’s gloom at the current plight.

“It’s hard to see how you’re going to get out of it. I’ve been in it too many times, you just have to remain strong and be big characters to overcome it the best way possible,” said Pontesbury midfielder Edwards.

“That’s by making sure you do all the right things and hope on a matchday it’ll all come to fruition and get the points.

“The players are gutted, we’re absolutely devastated about how the last six weeks have gone.

“It’s not easily rectified, we’ve got to keep believing in what we’re doing – but it’s winning matches that will change it.

“As soon as we get one win, confidence will come back and it’ll feel like we’ll go on and win games.”

REMINDER - Our game @Pompey is an ALL TICKET game so there will be no tickets available on match day.

Any tickets purchased and not collected from STFC will be taken down and can be collected at their Club Shop Ticket Office on after 1.30pm on Saturday.@shrewsweb @Shrews_SLO pic.twitter.com/T7bO9s6uWo — Shrewsbury Town Ticket Office (@STFC_Tickets) February 12, 2020

Town have enjoyed success at Fratton Park in recent seasons, but failure to pick up a victory will make it 10 league games without a win for Ricketts’ side.

Pompey had been on a club-record run of nine straight victories before losing to Coventry on Tuesday.

Edwards, 34, added: “There’s nothing for us to lose, we’re underdogs and have got to have that mentality.

“It’s a great stadium to play at, a full house, they’ve been on a good run. Everyone will expect us to turn them over, we’ve go to go and –like we’ve done in big league games and in the FA Cup – put in a big performance and have to start turning a corner.

“I think it’s an ideal game – rather than playing teams around us where we find it difficult to break them down – we need to turn up and show some real character. It’s all about us being brave on and off the ball and make things happen.”