Shrewsbury Town 0-2 Accrington Stanley – Lewis Cox's player ratings

It is now nine without success for Town after Accrington Stanley's 2-0 victory on a freezing cold evening on which fans' patience wore thin.

Town were unable to register a single effort on target from their 21 attempts at goal. Salop correspondent Lewis Cox rates the Shrews performances.

Joe Murphy - Bobby Grant's howitzer from the edge of the box was past him in a flash despite Murphy getting a slight touch. It wasn't exactly in the top corner. Dealt with a few dangerous corners well and was put under pressure by short backpasses. Could only parry header into path of Jordan Clark for second late on. 5

Ro-Shaun Williams - Started purposefully with a couple of decent runs out of defence but had very little joy down the right flank, like Town generally. Probably the better of Town's three centre-halves but some touches and headers went astray as game wore on. Seemed to lose his man in set-piece for second goal. 5

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Had an uncomfortable afternoon against MK Dons last weekend and was marginally better here but still a little off the pace. Had some sloppy moments early on and fouled substitute Offrande Zanzala from which Stanley scored their killer second. Did win a few headers in the visitors' box. 5

Omar Beckles - Deserved to keep his place in Town's line-up and moved to his more natural centre-back role from left wing-back. Unlucky early on reacting to errors elsewhere in picking up a yellow card and did well to avoid a second caution. Quiet second half with Shrews enjoying most of ball. 5

Donald Love - Finding it tough going at the moment in a real dip in form. Tough tone set as early crosses flew out of play and the right wing-back, back in the team after missing Saturday, struggled with his first touch and passing at times. Looks low on confidence. Poor efforts from distance well over. 4

Josh Laurent - Shrewsbury have been missing his influence from midfield in recent games and it was another occasion where Laurent was unable to find the spark from the middle of the park. A few efforts from outside the box but one well one and one deflected over. Looks a little lacking in confidence as at times caught on the ball. 5

Dave Edwards - Never shied away from attempting to get his side going. Edwards is playing through a knock and, struggled at times but visibly gave his all. Some headed attempts from good positions in box unfortunately blocked. 6

Scott Golbourne - His evening lasted just 45 minutes as Sam Ricketts turned to Sam Hart for some half-time inspiration. Golbourne's input in the Stanley half was a decent measured cross nodded over by Jason Cummings just before the break. 5

Conor McAleny - Was a bright spark all evening and undoubtedly looked like the player ready to make something happy. Always looking for the ball and wanting to attack his opposite number. Showed some good runs and clever footwork. Should've had an assist with pass to Cummings. He is the positive from a tough run. 7

Jason Cummings - Not anywhere near as involved as Town need him. Some sharp moments when involved deeper in play but ultimately he is needed between the sticks to finish chances that are not really coming his way. One big moment came at 1-0 from a McAleny pass, ignored Love's overlap but saw two strikes blocked. 5

Callum Lang - Not for the first time his night was over before the hour as Ricketts made the change to send on Daniel Udoh. Lang started brightly and caused Stanley's defenders some problems but the ball was not sticking with him, which is a difficult ask for the forward. Always a willing runner. Frustrated to come off early again. 5

Substitutes:

Sam Hart (Golbourne, half-time) - Offered 45 minutes on his home debut to show what he's about and was used often enough in offensive positions down the left. A couple of decent crosses, one headed wide by Udoh. Corners could've been better, but a couple found their target. 5

Daniel Udoh (Lang, 58) - Unfortunate not to start. Fans were calling for his name and he adds a bit of raw enthusiasm when on the pitch. Willing to run with the ball and try to make a difference. Should've hit target with late headed chance. 5

Sean Goss (Love, 76) - Not able to put his stamp on the game at the late stage after Town had gone 2-0 down. n/a

Subs not used: O'Leary (gk), Sears, Ramsay, Pierre.