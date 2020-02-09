MK Dons goal is up there with my best – Shrewsbury's Omar Beckles

The defender made it three for the season, all scored with his feet, with a rocket into the top corner against the Dons before Sam Ricketts' men were pegged back for 1-1.

Beckles, 28, now has eight goals in his three seasons with Town, a healthy return for a defender.

"I just close my eyes for the strike!" Beckles said. "It's good to get a goal and to contribute to the team.

"I don't really score too many goals and they are usually with my head so I guess it'll be a goal that is ranked up there."

Beckles, playing in a different left wing-back role, was caught on the ball in the build-up to Rhys Healey's equaliser for the visitors.

"Naturally we hoped so (enough to win), we want to keep a clean sheet at home and to build on the goal," he added.

"Murph (Joe Murphy) did well but it's a shame we couldn't deal with the scraps, a shame I couldn't just get rid of the ball in the first place but these things happen.

"It's a point we'll take but don't get me wrong we need to be winning games, we'll make sure we capitalise on games in hand."