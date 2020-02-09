Menu

MK Dons goal is up there with my best – Shrewsbury's Omar Beckles

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Omar Beckles reckons his screamer against MK Dons is up there as one of the best goals of his career.

Omar Beckles celebrates after his fine strike gave Shrewsbury the lead against MK Dons (AMA)

The defender made it three for the season, all scored with his feet, with a rocket into the top corner against the Dons before Sam Ricketts' men were pegged back for 1-1.

Beckles, 28, now has eight goals in his three seasons with Town, a healthy return for a defender.

"I just close my eyes for the strike!" Beckles said. "It's good to get a goal and to contribute to the team.

"I don't really score too many goals and they are usually with my head so I guess it'll be a goal that is ranked up there."

Beckles, playing in a different left wing-back role, was caught on the ball in the build-up to Rhys Healey's equaliser for the visitors.

"Naturally we hoped so (enough to win), we want to keep a clean sheet at home and to build on the goal," he added.

"Murph (Joe Murphy) did well but it's a shame we couldn't deal with the scraps, a shame I couldn't just get rid of the ball in the first place but these things happen.

"It's a point we'll take but don't get me wrong we need to be winning games, we'll make sure we capitalise on games in hand."

