Conor McAleny is buzzing ahead of home Shrewsbury Town bow

The attacker, who joined on loan from Fleetwood a week ago, was exciting on his debut in the ultimately disappointing late defeat at Rochdale last week.

McAleny, who was unavailable for Town's FA Cup tie at Liverpool on Tuesday, played at Shrewsbury for Wigan and Fleetwood and says he has good memories of the home support.

He will sample the Montgomery Waters Meadow atmosphere for the first time as a Town player tomorrow as Sam Ricketts’ men eye a return to winning ways against MK Dons.

“I want to help Shrewsbury win games and hopefully score some goals while I’m doing it,” said McAleny, one of five new January recruits. “Shrewsbury’s a big club with good fans, I’ve played there quite a few times and I’ve heard the place rocking. I’m looking forward to it.

“I feel good, I feel fit and ready to go as you could see (last) Saturday.

“Obviously we didn’t quite get the win but I do feel good and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season. I feel sharp, hopefully I can help the team.”