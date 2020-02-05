Shrewsbury midfielder Dave Edwards says he's never 'felt so disappointed' after Anfield defeat

''Awful, really bad. Personally, I don't think I've ever felt so disappointed on a football pitch before.

''The whole occasion, seeing so many Shrewsbury fans there who are absolutely incredible, outstanding from the moment we walked out until the very very end.''

Forward Shaun Whalley saw his headed goal disallowed by VAR for offside early in the second half before Ro-Shaun Williams looped the ball over Shrewsbury's goalkeeper to ensure Liverpool will play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for a place in the quarter-finals.

Key statistics from the game showed that Shrewsbury failed to record a single shot on target, while having only 30% possession, something which Edwards says they must improve on.

''First half we were really poor. We had tactics to play to but we didn't implement them right, we were too passive, let them build up too much with too much confidence.

''The second half I thought we rallied a little bit and started well, then they had a spell, and then obviously the VAR goal was from elation to feeling like it sucked the life out of you.''

INTERVIEW | Dave Edwards Post Liverpool - Town TV



Edo talks to the press after the defeat at Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup

Liverpool fielded their youngest ever senior side, at just 19 years and 102 days. Edwards conceded that Shrewsbury's haul of 39 games this season had a significant impact.

''They're good players, they can move the ball really well, full of energy and intensity and we couldn't quite match that first half.

Shrewsbury quickly sold-out their 8,000 Anfield allocation and Edwards felt that Shrewsbury's performance has done them a disservice.

''Overriding feeling is just a responsibility that we've let the travelling fans down.''