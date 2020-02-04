Sean Goss hopes Shrewsbury Town are spot on at Anfield

Midfielder Goss, 24, was part of a Manchester United’s under-23 side that sealed a last-gasp win against their Merseyside rivals in January 2017.

The evening finished memorably for Goss, whose inch-perfect set-piece was headed home by close pal Matty Willock – now of Gillingham.

But 15 minutes earlier Goss had been denied a moment to remember as his penalty was saved by Shamal George.

It was a big time for the young Old Trafford playmaker as a week or so later he was bought by QPR for £500,000.

Winning at the Reds’ home is something few of a Shrewsbury persuasion – the Wolves contingent aside – can crow about and could give Goss and Town an edge going into tonight’s historic FA Cup fourth-round replay.

“I think it was my last game for United actually and we won in the last minute,” said Goss, who impressed against Liverpool in the thrilling 2-2 comeback at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

“It’ll be good to go back and hopefully the same thing can happen again. It was a good game, I enjoyed it, it’s a great stadium to play at.

“Even a few of the lads in their team in the first game I’d played against. I know exactly how they will be feeling. I think it definitely puts us in good shape going to the game.”

Advertising

Goss is a boyhood United fan like dad Ric, while mum Kay is a Liverpool supporter.

“She converted for the first game and she’ll be converted again when we go to Anfield!” Goss insisted.

Much of the build-up has been dominated by talk of Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool first team’s absence, with Neil Critchley to take charge of a youthful home side.

For Goss, that factor merely offers more of an opportunity for Sam Ricketts’ men to book a fifth-round ticket at Stamford Bridge.

Advertising

“One hundred per cent it’ll still be a fantastic experience.” He said: “Whoever is playing for them it doesn’t really matter – we’ve got the chance to go to Anfield.

“If it is the young lads then we’ve got an even better chance at getting a win and going into the next round where there’s another really good tie waiting for whoever gets through.”

“Let’s hope it (the run) never ends, let’s hope it’s going till May or June.”