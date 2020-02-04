Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town: Three Reds to look out for

But who should Salop look out for? Here are three Liverpool players who could cause Town problems...

Ki-Jana Hoever

The 18-year-old Dutchman, while not the most physically imposing of centre-halves, is as assured as they come with the ball at his feet.

Jurgen Klopp has described him as ‘confident’ and a ‘joy to watch’ on the back of many assured displays for Liverpool’s youngsters.

He made his debut against Wolves in the FA Cup in January of last year and signed a long-term professional deal last July.

Hoever also scored against MK Dons in the League Cup earlier this campaign and should have a bright future in the game. A cool head at the back for the Reds.

Leighton Clarkson

Looks every bit an 18-year-old with his lean, 5ft 7in build.

But Clarkson is not one to shy away from the ball.

Against Wolves Under-23s last week, when it finished 2-2 at Molineux, he could often be found breaking forward from the middle of the park and getting shots off.

He will happily take free-kicks and have pot shots from range as well.

Clarkson, who will likely line up alongside Pedro Chirivella and Jake Cain in midfield, is combative and creative – and one to be wary of at Anfield. Attack-minded.

Joe Hardy

The 20-year-old striker only joined Liverpool last month after bagging 40 goals in 80 games for Brentford’s B team.

And he has already made his presence felt in their under-23s, scoring twice in two Premier League 2 appearances under Neil Critchley.

Hardy also found the net in the Premier League International Cup stalemate at Wolves.

A talented finisher, he will look to create opportunities through his tenaciousness – a willingness to close down defenders and then run at them when on the ball. Very busy.