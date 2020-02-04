Menu

Advertising

FA Cup: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town - LIVE

By Luke Hatfield | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shropshirestar.com brings you live coverage of Shrewsbury Town's huge FA Cup fourth round replay with Liverpool.

Shrewsbury Town fans enjoying their visit to Anfield tonight

Having draw 2-2 with the Reds in the first meeting between the sides at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, Town will take on a young Liverpool side to decide who will take on Chelsea in the fifth round.

Jurgen Klopp will not be attending the game at Anfield, as a sold out away allocation cheers on Salop as they hope to pull off a historic result on Merseyside.

The Shropshire Star has been meeting fans enjoying the occasion at Anfield before our team take over with live match coverage.

Follow all the action with us here:

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
Digital Sports Journalist - @LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist based in Wolverhampton working with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News