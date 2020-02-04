FA Cup: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town - LIVE

Having draw 2-2 with the Reds in the first meeting between the sides at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, Town will take on a young Liverpool side to decide who will take on Chelsea in the fifth round.

Jurgen Klopp will not be attending the game at Anfield, as a sold out away allocation cheers on Salop as they hope to pull off a historic result on Merseyside.

The Shropshire Star has been meeting fans enjoying the occasion at Anfield before our team take over with live match coverage.

Follow all the action with us here: