Shrewsbury Town sign Ludlow lad Harry Burgoyne until end of the season

The 23-year-old, who joined Wolves as a 12-year-old, has checked in as Sam Ricketts' second signing of deadline day after leaving his boyhood club.

Burgoyne made 11 appearances for the Molineux outfit, including a memorable giant-killing at Anfield in the FA Cup. He spent six loans away from Wolves at different clubs, including AFC Telford United.

The Shropshire Star understands there was interest in back-up goalkeeper Joe Murphy earlier this month and Burgoyne's arrival could pave the way for Murphy to move on in search of first-team football.

Local lad Burgoyne was a young player coming through at Wolves during Ricketts' time at Molineux.

The Town boss said the move is an important for him to run the rule over Burgoyne and vice versa.

“He's found opportunities hard to come by in the last year or so," Ricketts said. "He has been out and played some games on loan at a few different places. He’s one we are pleased have in and it gives us both an opportunity to have a look at each other.

“He has a great personality and drive to be successful and that’s what we want. He’s a young player with potential. He adds to the squad and allows flexibility in that area."

He joins Southampton loan defender Kayne Ramsay through the door today.