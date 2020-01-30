Shrewsbury striker Fejiri Okenabirhie joins Doncaster on permanent deal

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has joined Rovers on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The striker netted 16 times last season last season but has found minutes hard to come by this season, only netting three times.

After finding himself on the fringes of Sam Ricketts' side, Okenabirhie hasn't made an appearance for Shrewsbury since December 29.

He originally joined the club 18 months ago from National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.