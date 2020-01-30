Menu

Shrewsbury striker Fejiri Okenabirhie joins Doncaster on permanent deal

By Liam Keen | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town forward Fejiri Okenabirhie has completed a permanent move to League One rivals Doncaster.

Fejiri Okenabirhie

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has joined Rovers on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The striker netted 16 times last season last season but has found minutes hard to come by this season, only netting three times.

After finding himself on the fringes of Sam Ricketts' side, Okenabirhie hasn't made an appearance for Shrewsbury since December 29.

He originally joined the club 18 months ago from National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen
Sports Reporter - @LiamKeen_Star

Sports journalist at the Express & Star, primarily covering Walsall FC and grassroots sport across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Got a story? Get in touch on 01902 319456.

