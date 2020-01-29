Tributes paid to passionate Shrewsbury Town fan from Sweden

Kenneth Lovgren was planning to make the trip to the UK next week to see his beloved team take on Liverpool in the FA Cup third round replay at Anfield.

Just hours after Town pulled off the impossible on Sunday and held the Champions of Europe to a draw at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, Kenneth took to Twitter to say he planned to head to Liverpool for the replay.

The @STFCSP would like to send our deepest condolences to Kenneth Lovgren @swedishshrews family at this devastating time, he shall be missed by us all @shrewsweb pic.twitter.com/ItnYCBjmgU — STFC Supporters Parliament (@STFCSP) January 28, 2020

He said: "When is the replay at Anfield? 4th Feb? I’m planning to come over. How many tickets could @shrewsweb get? I’m still dreaming and will sleep well tonight."

It emerged on Wednesday morning that Kenneth had died, with tributes pouring in from the club and fellow supporters.

Shrewsbury Town support liaison officers tweeted: "On behalf of everyone at Shrewsbury Town, we are devastated to hear of the passing of Kenneth Lovgren.

"Our heart goes out to all his family. Kenneth was a proud salopian and will be sadly missed by us all."

The supporters parliament posted a picture of Kenneth at the ground in his Shrewsbury Town shirt and added: "We would like to send our deepest condolences to Kenneth Lovgren's family at this devastating time. He shall be missed by us all."

Advertising

Kenneth was well-known for posting pictures of himself dressed head-to-toe in blue and amber on his Twitter page which says he been a Shrewsbury Town fan since 1983.

He ended every post with blue and yellow heart to show his love for Salop.

Fans are asking supporters to bring along as many Swedish flags as possible to Anfield on Tuesday as a mark of respect.