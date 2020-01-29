Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup fourth round replay date and ticket details confirmed

Salop were previously left at the heart of a wrangle between the Premier League, Football Association and broadcasters BBC and BT Sport over what day the game should take place next week.

However, the date has now been confirmed for the replay, which comes after Sam Ricketts' side pulled off a historic comeback against the runaway Premier League leaders to draw 2-2 at the Meadow in the first clash.

In a strange twist, Shrewsbury could have a much better chance of claiming a famous victory at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp admitting that it's likely that a young Liverpool side will take to the pitch against Salop in the replay.

The replay falls in the heart of the Premier League's new winter break, and Klopp is not entertaining playing his first-team squad in the encounter. He also stated that he himself would not attend the fixture.

"We have respect for the players’ welfare and they need this time off. We got a letter from the authorities in April last year asking us not to organise anything during the week of the break and we haven’t. We have given the players the time off, and some are going away. They will still be keeping fit, but they do not have to play football that week and they do not have to come in to Melwood." Klopp said.

"Could I be here for the game? Of course I could but that would be a complete misunderstanding of management and coaching. It’s not about showing up for the team for two days or one day training and now I tell the boys [what to do]. They need their coach and they get their [the U23s] coach."

A number of Liverpool first-team players started at the Meadow, including the likes of Divock Origi, Fabinho and Joel Matip - it's expected that a young line-up similar to the one which lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup will be on show at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury have confirmed that they've received an initial allocation of 5,750 tickets in the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand, with the option for the upper tier, which would provide a further 2,250 tickets.

The tickets will go on sale from Thursday January 30 and Friday January 31 for season ticket holders and sovereign members. Following that, ticket releases will be staggered for supporters with varying loyalty points, with general sale (subject to availability) on the day of the game.

Adults need pay just £15 a ticket, with concessions charged £11.50. Young adults (18-21) will be charged £5, with under-17s able to get tickets for just £1.