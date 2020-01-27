Advertising
Mohamed Salah has another moment to forget at Shrewsbury - WATCH
He's one of the best footballers on the planet, but Mohamed Salah will not want to return to Montgomery Waters Meadow anytime soon.
The global superstar was left red-faced after passing to a teammate Joel Matip, who had just been subbed off the field during yesterday's 2-2 FA Cup draw with Shrewsbury.
Cheers and laughter echoed around the stadium, although manager Jurgen Klopp didn't seem too amused.
But this isn't the first time Salah has had a moment to forget in Shropshire.
Back in 2014, as a Chelsea player, the Egyptian international 'unleashed' one of the worst shots on goal of his entire career.
It was so bad that the ball went backwards for a throw in.
Will it be third time lucky? Don't count on it Mo!
