Mohamed Salah has another moment to forget at Shrewsbury - WATCH

The global superstar was left red-faced after passing to a teammate Joel Matip, who had just been subbed off the field during yesterday's 2-2 FA Cup draw with Shrewsbury.

Cheers and laughter echoed around the stadium, although manager Jurgen Klopp didn't seem too amused.

But this isn't the first time Salah has had a moment to forget in Shropshire.

Back in 2014, as a Chelsea player, the Egyptian international 'unleashed' one of the worst shots on goal of his entire career.

Shrewsbury Town vs Chelsea | Mohamed Salah Epic FAIL

It was so bad that the ball went backwards for a throw in.

Will it be third time lucky? Don't count on it Mo!