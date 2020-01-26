Shrewsbury's Dave Edwards hails the 'magic of the cup' after draw with Liverpool

Town are heading to Anfield for the first time in their history after fighting back from two goals down to claim a replay in a thrilling fourth round tie at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Jason Cummings stepped off the bench to bag a brace as Sam Ricketts' men stunned the Premier League leaders.

Edwards, who came on as a first-half substitute for the injured Ollie Norburn, explained how fans had helped lift players after Donald Love's calamitous own goal in the early moments of the second half had put the visitors 2-0 up.

"We knew we had time," said Edwards. "The fans never stopped singing and I know it is a little bit of a cliche saying they are the 12th man but it makes such a difference when you are on that pitch.

"You go in for a tackle and there is a big roar afterwards, or there is someone making a big lung-busting run forwards. They really get behind you and it gives you that extra energy and adrenaline.

"I really think the fans made the difference. Once we got to 2-1 and there was still 20 minutes left we felt we were definitely in the game and could go on and win it."

Edwards went close to winning it with a header which flew over the bar in stoppage time, later joking he was ready to retire on national TV had the ball gone in the net.

"I don't think there would have been any topping that!" he said.

"It is the magic of the cup. I loved it as a kid and it is even better as a player.

"I know people say it has lost its sparkle but not for lower league clubs. I did an interview as soon as I came off the pitch and they said: 'Wow, what an FA Cup tie that was'.

"You don't seem to get games like that in the league. The FA Cup tends to be end-to-end because you are trying to get that result on the day.

"When you are 2-0 down you don't have to worry about losing four or five because you can go for it.

"I love the FA Cup. I always have. It is just so special for the fans. The likes of Firmino and Salah coming on and now the opportunity to go to Anfield. It really is magical."

Cummings got Town back into the match when he netted from the spot after Josh Laurent had been fouled. The Scot then showed similar coolness to take advantage and fire in the leveller following further confusion in the visiting defence.

Edwards said: "Jase deserved that. He has been working so hard trying to get his fitness up and he has probably not had as much game time as he would have liked.

"You can see in the last few games he has been brilliant. He came on at Fleetwood and made a difference and got a goal.

"It was his pass which led to the penalty today and then he had the calmness to score the penalty. Then when he went through one-on-one you knew he was going to score, he is just that kind of player.

"It is just a shame we could not have had him on the other one-against-ones because we could have had four or five.

"He is a finisher, that is what he does. He is an intelligent footballer and he deserves it.

"He is in early, in the gym. He is trying to make the absolute most of everything and he fully deserves that."