Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury's Liverpool plan worked perfectly

Town became just the second domestic club after Manchester United - aside from Villa's effort against under-18 opposition - to keep Jurgen Klopp's stars from victory in a historic 2-2 comeback at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Jason Cummings was the hero with a double from the bench to cancel out Curtis Jones' opener and Donald Love's own goal just after half-time.

And Ricketts was delighted that a national and global audience watched his side deliver as they continue on their 'quest' with the Welshman at the helm.

"I think we sent a message about what the club's about," said Town manager Ricketts.

"We're a fantastically well run club. Days like today are for the supporters but also to show what we're about going forward.

"We're trying to progress as a well run club, debt free, doing things right.

"I'm assuming it (the replay) will be a week Tuesday. It'll be special for everyone connected with the club.

"This is special but we're going back to Anfield having earned it, it was the least we deserved.

"I'm delighted. It was so close to being an amazing night and winning but drawing it, after being 2-0 down, the odds of coming back would've been very slim.

"All praise to the players, I thought they were excellent.

"He (Klopp) just said 'well done, well played'. I've not seen him since but we carried out a game plan really well."

Boyhood Town fan and hero Dave Edwards, who came from the bench for the injured Ollie Norburn inside the first half hour, revealed how Town had swotted up on Liverpool's displays against Sheffield United and Wolves - who both also play with a back three.

And midfielder Edwards added that Shrewsbury took note of Everton's Anfield capitulation in the previous round as how the Reds would play.

"Myself, Graham Barrow and the staff worked on a game plan all week and you could see it clearly working," Ricketts added.

"It's one thing having a game plan but the players have to carry it out.

"To see all of your hard work being carried out with a performance like that is obviously the best feeling about being a manager."