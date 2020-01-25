Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley deserves big day – Sam Ricketts

The Shrews boss, who is busy preparing his troops for the meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s maestros, feels the football club owes everything to Wycherley’s 24-year stewardship.

Ricketts said: “I’m excited for everyone, players, supporters and everyone associated with the club.

“Certainly the chairman, I really hope he’s enjoyed this week and times like this.

“He’s been at the club for 24 years and there’s a good chance that, if he hadn’t run it the way he has, that the club might not even be here. It’s for all the hard work he’s put in to make the club how it is for days like this.”

Wycherley replaced Ray Bailey as chairman in the summer of 1996, months after Liverpool’s only previous competitive visit to Shrewsbury that February.

“As a club we accept where we are,” Ricketts added.

“The club’s in a great position. Twenty-four years the chairman took over, we were £1million in debt, losing x amount of pounds every year.

“He deserves a lot of credit because without him the club probably wouldn’t be here.

“We’re six months into a long-term, strategic approach on a slow scale basis. Games like this on the way are reward for what’s going on and has gone on in the past.”

The spotlight has been firmly on the Montgomery Waters Meadow club this week ahead of a dream meeting with the European champions and Premier League leaders. Broadcast and print media spent Wednesday in Shrewsbury.

“It (the national media) is great for the club. It highlights everything being done without debt from a profitable base which is nearly unheard of in football,” Ricketts said.

“I’ve been here 12 months. Six months in making sure we didn’t go down and six months into the profitable plan in continuing the club’s growth.”