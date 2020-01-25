Sam Ricketts is holding out for a Shrewsbury Town FA Cup hero

The boss is eager for his team to be brave and take every chance they can get when they take on the Reds at Montgomery Waters Meadow in a mouth-watering fourth round tie.

League One Town have already caused one shock by dumping out Championship outfit Bristol City, though that achievement would pale into comparison should they see-off Jurgen Klopp’s runaway Premier League leaders.

If that is to happen, Ricketts knows one of his players will likely need to produce a special moment.

“That is what the FA Cup is all about,” he said. “You can go back over the years and people remember FA Cup goals.

“I said before the last game against Bristol City that if you have a chance to shoot from 20-25 yards out take it, you just might be the player to win the game.

“Aaron Pierre did that against Bristol City.

“How are these games won? It is not going to be about us battering the door down against Liverpool. It is going to be an opportunity that is taken.

“If we do get opportunities we have to make them count because they are going to be few and far between.”

Ricketts claims to have planned for every possible eventuality in preparation for taking on the Reds.

“I do look at scenarios. We don’t just go blind into a game,” he said. “If we need a goal we can go into this (shape), or if we are in front we can go into this (shape).

“I can make that sub or this sub for any scenario and I also have a picture how injuries can change that.

“We will see what the scoreline is after an hour. You have all your what ifs planned so you are not sitting at the side of the pitch thinking what shall we do? You are already ahead of the game.”