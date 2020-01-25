Liverpool starlet Neco Williams eyeing another chance to impress Jurgen Klopp in the FA Cup

Town fans will have a first-hand glimpse of some of the stars of tomorrow and one of those is 18-year-old right-back Neco Williams.

The Wales youth international, from Wrexham, has shone in his two senior Reds appearances to date against Everton in the previous round of the FA Cup and in a thrilling 5-5 League Cup draw with Arsenal.

Williams, who was on the bench for the Premier League leaders in their late 2-1 win at Wolves on Thursday, told the Shropshire Star: “For sure it’ll be a challenge for us, it’s going to be a tough game.

“I’m not sure what the squad is yet but for sure our boys are going to give 100 per cent.

“This gives us young lads another opportunity to play and it’ll be another great experience to play down at Shrewsbury. All the boys are looking forward to it.

“That’s just Liverpool Football Club for you. Whatever team the boss puts out will give all we can to get the result.“That has been showing this season. We need to carry it on and getting the wins. Whenever we put the shirt on we all give 100 per cent. It’s another opportunity to impress the boss and fans as well.

“Any 18-year-old lad playing for one of the best teams in the world would be loving it.”

Williams joined Liverpool aged six and has progressed through the academy ranks.

The right-back says the European champions will view Shrewsbury as if they were facing top-flight opposition.

“We have to judge our opponent as in they’re a Premier League side,” he added.

The boys will go in and give everything to get the win.

“The more wins we get the more opportunities for us young lads to get to play. Hopefully we can keep winning and keep playing.”