FA Cup: Dave Edwards on Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup run, beating Liverpool and Salop memories - VIDEO

By Luke Hatfield | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Watch Dave Edwards discuss Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup run, how he's helping his teammates prepare for the game and his history in beating Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Dave Edwards spoke with Luke Hatfield.

The Shrewsbury Town midfielder also recalls the last time the sides met in the competition, and how he failed to secure a ticket to the encounter - something he'll have no trouble with this time around.

