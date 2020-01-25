Advertising
FA Cup: Dave Edwards on Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup run, beating Liverpool and Salop memories - VIDEO
Watch Dave Edwards discuss Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup run, how he's helping his teammates prepare for the game and his history in beating Liverpool in the FA Cup.
The Shrewsbury Town midfielder also recalls the last time the sides met in the competition, and how he failed to secure a ticket to the encounter - something he'll have no trouble with this time around.
