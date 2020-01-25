Big interview: John Barnes on why the mentality monsters of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool won't take Shrewsbury Town for granted

But not Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool insists Reds legend John Barnes who, while not ruling out the League One club’s chances of a giant-killing altogether, admits the underdogs will find life tough no matter who turns out in red at Montgomery Waters Meadow, writes Lewis Cox.

Barnes was speaking ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth round clash billed ‘tie of the weekend’.

The former England wing wizard captained Liverpool on their only previous trip to Shrewsbury, in 1996, where Roy Evans’ visitors ran out comfortable 4-0 winners on a sombre Sunday morning 11am kick-off just four days after the death of the great Bob Paisley.

Liverpool were cool and calculated that day and Barnes, now an ambassador for Bonus Code Bets (https://bonuscodebets.co.uk/), doesn’t see any slip-ups for the European champions and runaway Premier League leaders tomorrow tea time.

Klopp’s second-string side have already put paid to Everton’s first XI in round three and the Reds boss will almost certainly name a changed team for the trip to Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury,

“It might have been tougher for them had Jurgen Klopp not been manager of Liverpool,” said Barnes on the Kop kids heading away to face lower league opposition.

“Jurgen Klopp will look at it and say if you think you’re coming to Shrewsbury, a smaller ground, and it’s not against Everton, you feel you’re going to go with the wrong attitude and be complacent, you won’t get anywhere near Liverpool’s first team.

“Liverpool, regardless of if it’s Shrewsbury or if it’s at Wembley, whether it’s the first team or they’ve left some players out, the attitude has to be the same and the commitment, determination and understanding.

Advertising

“They have such a good understanding of how they play. Had it been a muddy pitch when pitches were terrible, which is a great leveller – but Shrewsbury have a great pitch and they can play football on it.

“The players have a great attitude. I’m not saying Shrewsbury don’t have a chance, of course they do, it’s a one-off but in terms of the Liverpool attitude it’s going to be 100 per cent spot on.”

Barnes added on Klopp’s men, who are swatting away all before them: “Jurgen Klopp thinks about the next game. He doesn’t think about the treble. And that’s throughout the club not just the first team.

“Liverpool aren’t thinking about the treble. This is the next round of the FA Cup, there’s a long way to go. Thinking about winning the Cup when you haven’t got past Shrewsbury is a dangerous attitude to have and they don’t.

Advertising

“They aren’t thinking about winning the league or any cups, it’s the next match, that was always the philosophy from my time.”

Stan Collymore, Robbie Fowler, Jason McAteer and Dave Walton own goal handed Liverpool victory at Town’s old Gay Meadow home 24 years ago.

The Reds made it all the way to the final at Wembley where, infamously, they turned up in cream suits before a dour 1-0 defeat against Manchester United.

“The FA Cup final against Man United was a terrible final. Neither team played well.

“It was probably the most boring final from a neutral’s point of view for many years, particularly with the expectations,” Barnes continued.

“Liverpool v Man United was all set to be a great game. They won 1-0. They didn’t play well, neither did we. But we didn’t win so we’re remembered as not playing well.

“Of course it was the cream suits, they like to say the white suit final. I thought from the start that was always a recipe for disaster.

“As much as I was the captain, you can take it from me that it was not my idea. A lot of the younger players thought we’d look good in cream suits.

“David James was modelling for Armani so decided to get these Armani suits thinking we’d look good. You look good in cream suits if you win. It would be very cool.

“If you lose then you look like idiots. It was a disaster on all fronts, fashion-wise included.”

Former Wolves defender Sam Ricketts’ League One outfit are 16th in the third tier and impressively overcame Championship outfit Bristol City after a replay – booking their date with the world club champions via a stunning 89th-minute winner by defender Aaron Pierre.

“It’s a fantastic occasion for Shrewsbury and it’s a fantastic occasion for Liverpool,” Barnes added.

“For Shrewsbury it will be a full stadium and playing against the best team in the country and Europe. It’s a great occasion.

“It’s going to be a difficult match for Shrewsbury. I’m not saying I’m not giving Shrewsbury a hope – but in different circumstances in different years they would have a chance if you look at the way teams of the past have gone to the so-called lesser teams.

“Liverpool play to their maximum in every single game they play, regardless of whether it’s Manchester United or Shrewsbury Town.

“He may not play the strongest team but we saw against Everton, no matter what team he plays, they will put in a performance of quality, determination and desire.

“I don’t think it will be Salah, Mane and Firmino up front, but Liverpool have been playing in such a consistent manner regardless of the players on the team sheet, it will be a difficult time for Shrewsbury but a fantastic occasion.

“It’s fantastic for Shrewsbury. It’s a good club and a lovely stadium, I’ve been there. It’s great for the town, it’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere.”