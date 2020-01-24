‘We believe we can beat Liverpool!’ says Shrewsbury Town's Josh Laurent

Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed Town’s League One rivals have asked about 27-year-old midfielder Norburn.

He said: “He is another player we have watched and looked at and we have made an enquiry about him.

“Like I said it is one of a number of situations we have looked at and are working on.”

Midfield man Laurent has two goals in the competition this campaign to add to his heroics in memorable Cup clashes against Stoke and Wolves last season.

Laurent, who has been the subject of interest from Championship sides this month, strongly believes that the physicality of Sam Ricketts’ men will make life difficult even for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool A-listers.

“We are going to make it is a physical game,” Laurent said. “I think we are quite a physical team who are hard to beat.

“We are not going out there to hurt anyone but we are going to stamp our authority on them and make sure they know they are in a game early.

“We are not here for a day out, we are here to win the game.

“We will all be trying our hardest to score and beat them. To be honest I am pretty confident that we will.

“At our place, the pitch will be very different to what they are used to. On our day we are a hard team to beat and defensively pretty strong.

“As long as we can keep the back door shut you are always in the game to nick one. We did at Bristol (City) and I am sure someone will be a hero again come Sunday.”

Klopp’s second-string side showed their class against rivals Everton in round three as teenage Scouser Curtis Jones scored a wonder goal to send the Reds through.

But Laurent insists Salop are ready for whoever they come up against.

He added: “f they play their kids then we will be looking to make sure we let them know it’s a League One team here and we are here to fight for a win.

“The last few years we have come up against a few big teams and we have surprised a few people. Hopefully, with the whole world watching, we will do it again.”

The midfielder added on his soft spot for the competition: “When it is FA Cup weekend I am looking forward to it because it usually means goals for me.

“Hopefully I get another one on Sunday