Shrewsbury Town set to welcome Japanese contingent for Liverpool FA Cup clash

The signing of Takumi Minamino has meant that Liverpool, and the Premier League, have become quickly inundated with requests to watch their precocious talent as he quickly becomes their most notable talent in Europe.

Minamino is just the ninth Japanese player to play in the Premier League, following Newcastle's Yoshinori Muto, Leicester's Shinji Okazaki and Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa most recently.

He made his Liverpool debut against Everton in the last round of the FA Cup, where he played 70 minutes, and his league debut last Thursday against Wolves at Molineux.

This, however, is something The Premier League has seen before.

During Kagawa's first media event at Manchester United, there was a heavy Japanese presence at his unveiling, with his arrival signalling a shift in allegiances.

Given Minamino's likely inclusion in Liverpool's FA Cup squad as he begins to assimilate to life on Merseyside, Shrewsbury Town may have the opportunity to tentatively dip their toes into the ever expanding footballing markets of Eastern Asia should they do the unthinkable and beat European champions Liverpool on Sunday.