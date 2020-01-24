Advertising
FA Cup: In-demand Shrewsbury Town skipper Ollie Norburn hoping to go toe-to-toe with Jordan Henderson - WATCH
Watch Ollie Norburn discuss Shrewsbury Town's upcoming game with Liverpool.
The midfielder spoke earlier this week as Town prepare for the mammoth encounter, although it remains to be seen where the 27-year-old's future lies, with League One rivals Sunderland understood to be interested in a move for the Salop skipper.
Norburn and Shrewsbury are preparing to take on Jurgen Klopp's side this weekend - and the midfielder admits the mood is building ahead of the encounter, whilst he highlights Jordan Henderson as a player to learn from in the Reds' ranks.
Watch him discuss the game here:
Most Read
FA Cup: In-demand Shrewsbury Town skipper Ollie Norburn hoping to go toe-to-toe with Jordan Henderson - WATCH
Advertising
Login or Register to comment