FA Cup: In-demand Shrewsbury Town skipper Ollie Norburn hoping to go toe-to-toe with Jordan Henderson - WATCH

By Luke Hatfield | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Watch Ollie Norburn discuss Shrewsbury Town's upcoming game with Liverpool.

Ollie Norburn spoke with Luke Hatfield.

The midfielder spoke earlier this week as Town prepare for the mammoth encounter, although it remains to be seen where the 27-year-old's future lies, with League One rivals Sunderland understood to be interested in a move for the Salop skipper.

Norburn and Shrewsbury are preparing to take on Jurgen Klopp's side this weekend - and the midfielder admits the mood is building ahead of the encounter, whilst he highlights Jordan Henderson as a player to learn from in the Reds' ranks.

Watch him discuss the game here:

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
Digital Sports Journalist - @LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist based in Wolverhampton working with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

