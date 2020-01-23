Menu

Shrews Views - FA Cup special: Time to take on Klopp's lot!

By Luke Hatfield | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Welcome to the Shrews Views Podcast, brought to you by the Shropshire Star team!

This week, we bring you an FA Cup special! Slightly shorter than our normal offerings, Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield delve into the clash with Liverpool and discuss every aspect of the tie.

You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Music: www.Purple-Planet.com

Luke Hatfield

